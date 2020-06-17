There were a lot of football actions across Europe with a slew of Nigerian players involved.

We take a look at how they fared in these games.

In German

Nigerian leffback Jamilu Collins will have to play in the second tier of German football if he remains at FC Paderborn after the club suffered relegation from the Bundesliga on Tuesday, June 16.

Courtesy of a 1-0 loss away at Union Berlin, Paderborn’s relegation from German top flight has been confirmed.

Nigeria international Collins played the whole 90 minutes of the game but could not stop Paderborn’s 20th league defeat of the season.

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah also made an appearance in the game and was introduced in the 88th minute.

In Turkey

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme played only the first half as Trabzonspor got a 3-1 win away at Fenerbahce 3-1 away in the second-leg semi-final of the Turkish Cup.

Nwakaeme played only 33 minutes before he was taken off because of an injury. His absence however did not affect Trabzonspor who progressed to the final of the Turkish Cup.

In Spain

Samuel Chukwueze grabbed an assist to help Villarreal to a win (Twitter/Villarreal) Twitter

Samuel Chukwueze was vital for Villarreal who got a 1-0 win over Mallorca on Tuesday. Chukwueze provided the assist for the goal that gave his side the win.

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem played the whole 90 minutes but could not stop Leganes who lost 2-0 away at Barcelona.

Nigeria international Oghenekaro Etebo was a 70th-minute substitute for Getafe whose Champions League hopes suffered a huge dent with a goalless draw at home to Celta Vigo.