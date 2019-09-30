It was another weekend of football across Europe with a host of Nigerian players involved.

Some notable performances include Jamilu Collins who scored a fantastic volley for his side against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Wilfred Ndidi who added a goal to his solid performance for Leicester City.

We review the performances of the Nigerian players in Europe and other parts of the world this weekend.

In England

Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton who got beaten 3-1 at home by reigning champions Manchester City. Although he started from the bench, Iwobi was called into action as early as the seventh minute when he came on for Theo Walcott.

The Nigerian had a hand in Everton’s goal in the 33rd minute, squeezing the ball to Séamus Coleman whose chip over Manchester City goalkeeper was headed in by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He was taken out in the 74th minute.

Wilfred Ndidi scored his second goal of the season as he helped Leicester City to a 5-0 win at home to Newcastle United. Ndidi rounded up scoring for the Foxes in the 90th minute.

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) Twitter

Championship

Going down a division, a couple of Nigerian players were in action for their respective sides.

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo played the whole 90 minutes as Stoke City fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi played the whole 90 minutes and put in a shift to help West Brom to a 2-0 win away at QPR.

In Spain

Samuel Chukwueze was the first Nigerian to play in La Liga this weekend and was on the scoresheet when Villarreal beat Real Betis 5-1 on Friday. Chukweuze was on the bench from the start and was brought in the 57th minute. With the score at 1-1, it was the Nigerian who changed the game for his side. He first forced a penalty for Villarreal to create the lead and he then set up the third goal for the Yellow Submarines.

Samuel Chukwueze (Twitter/Villarreal) Twitter

In added time, he got his goal, curling the ball in the bottom corner from the right. That was his second goal of the season.

Three Nigerian players were in action at the Los Cármenes where Granada got a 1-0 win over visiting Leganes.

Midfielder Ramon Azeez was on from the start but was taken out in the 60th minute.

Kenneth Omeruo was one of the Leganes’ defenders at fault with Granada’s goal as he failed to deal with a long ball. His compatriot and teammate Chidozie Awaziem also failed to mark his man properly. The two defenders played the whole 90 minutes for Leganes.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong helped Udinese to a clean sheet and played the whole 90 minutes as they beat Bologna 1-0.

In Germany

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah was on the scoresheet for Union Berlin but his goal was just a consolation as they lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Anthony Ujah (Instagram/Anthony Ujah) Instagram

Super Eagles left-back was impressive for FC Paderborn and scored a fantastic volley in their 3-2 home defeat to champions Bayern Munich. Collins goal which he scored from outside the area came in the 84th minute to reduce the deficit.

In France

Nigeria international Moses Simon played a part in Nantes’ impressive 1-0 win away at Lyon. Simon has a lively 74 minutes before he was taken off.

Samuel Kalu was closely watched as Bordeaux failed to break down visiting Paris Saint-Germain in a 1-0 home defeat. Kalu played every minute of the game.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen played for 89 minutes but could not get himself on the scoresheet as Lille got a 1-1 draw away at Nice.

In Turkey

Azubuike Okechukwu was a late substitute but that didn’t stop him from grabbing an assist in istanbul Basaksehir’s 5-0 win over Rizespor.

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme grabbed a goal and an assist as Transbonspor got a 4-1 win over Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

Anthony Nwakaeme (Twitter/Trabzonspor) Twitter

His compatriot and teammate Mikel Obi was on for 90 minutes and was impressive with his composure and ball-winning in midfield.

Also in Turkey albeit a division lower, Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi played all 90 minutes as Bursaspor got a 1-0 win over Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor in the TFF 1. League.

In Greece

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye played the whole 90 minutes as Aris Thessaloniki got a 3-2 win away at Aris in Superleague Greece.

Chuba Akpom came on in the 69th minute as his side PAOK got a 2-2 draw away at AEK.

In Serbia

Nigerian forward Sadiq Umar scored a brace as Partizan Belgrade fought back to thrash Radnicki Nis 4-1 in the SuperLiga on Saturday. The 22-year-old striker, who is on a season-long loan from Roma now has four league goals this season.

Partizan Belgrade (Instagram/Partizen Belgrade) Instagram

In Russia

Sylvester Igboun played the whole 90 minutes but could not help Dynamo Moscow who fell to a 3-0 loss away at FC Rostov.

In Norway

Samuel Adegbenro played for 76 minutes as Rosenborg failed to beat Brann at home in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Nigerian forward Leke James opened the scoring for Molde in their 2-1 win at home against Lillestrom. James now has 12 goals in 22 league games in Norway.

In Bulgaria

Nigerian player Solomon-Otabor Viv was a 56th-minute substitute for CSKA Sofia who fell to a 2-1 loss away at Beroe.

In the Czech Republic

Newly call-up Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka struck in the 14th minute to help Slavia Prague to a 1-0 home win over Mlada Boleslav in the Czech First League.

Peter Olayinka (Twitter/Slavia Prague) Twitter

In the Netherlands

Nigerian player Chidera Ejuke struck twice in the space of five minutes to help Heerenveen to a 3-0 win away at VVV in the Dutch Eredivisie. The 21-year-old now has four league goals this season.

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke) Instagram

Outside Europe

In the MLS, Nigerian player Orji Okonkwo came off the bench to grab an assist as Montreal Impact were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Atlanta United.

In South Africa

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi pulled off a Man of the Match performance for Kaizer Chiefs who beat Baroka 1-0 in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). Akpeyi started from the bench before he was called on to replace an injured teammate. He then made several saves to help Chiefs to all three points.

Daniel Akpeyi (Twitter/Kaizer Chiefs) Twitter

In South Korea

Nigerian player Chisom Egbuchulam scored a brace as Suwon FC were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Asan in the K League Challenge which is the second division in South Korea.