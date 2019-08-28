A couple of England-based Nigerian players were in action for their club sides in the English Football League (EFL) Cup second-round games that were played on Tuesday, August 27.

In this review, we look at how these Nigerian players fared.

Leon Balogun

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun made his first appearance of the season for Brighton who got a 2-1 win away at Bristol Rovers.

Balogun was solid in the game to help his side advance to the next round.

Oghenekaro Etebo

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo saw just over 20 minutes of action and scored a penalty in Stoke City’s shoot-out win over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Isaac Success

Nigerian forward starred in Watford’s home 3-00 win over Coventry and bagged two assists in the game.

It was Success who split the Coventry defence with a pass from the middle for Ismaila Sarr to open his account for Watford and also played a short pass to Daryl Janmaat for the second goal. He played the whole 90 minutes of the game.