While a lot of leagues have gone on break for the holidays, a host of others are still on with several Nigerian players in actions last weekend.

From England to Turkey and Belgium, we review the performances of Nigerian players abroad.

In England

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored on his return to action for Leicester City who won 2-1 at West Ham. Iheanacho scored early in the first half to give Leicester City the lead.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Łukasz Fabiański (Getty Images) Getty Images

His compatriot and teammate Wilfred Ndidi started from the bench but was brought in the second half to help Leicester City preserve their lead.

Championship

Going a division lower, Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was in action for 90 minutes as West Brom lost 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough.

In Scotland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo had an industrious 90-minute as Rangers beat Celtic in the Old Firm derby for the first time in almost a decade.

In Turkey

Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu made a cameo for İstanbul Başakşehir who thrashed Kasımpaşa 5-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme was on target for Trabzonspor who got a 6-2 home win over Kayserispor. Nwakaeme netted in the 37th minute for Trabzonspor to double their lead. That was his fifth league goal in 17 games.

His compatriot and teammate Mikel Obi was in action played the whole 90 minutes of the game.

In Belgium

The Belgian Pro League rounded up 2019 with matchday 21 with some early fixtures on Thursday and Friday.

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu scored for Genk in their 2-1 win over Eupen.

Nigerian forward Imoh Ezekiel was on from the start for Kortrijk who got a 1-0 win over Cercle Brugge. He was taken off in the 82nd minute.

Nigerian forward David Okereke scored a brace in Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over Zulte Waregem. Okereke now has seven in 17 league games.

David Okereke (Club Brugge) Twitter

In Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa was in action for 90 minutes and had an impressive game as Al-Nassr got a 4-1 win away at Al-Faiha in the Suadi Pro League.

In Italy

In Serie B, Simy Nwankwo scored for Crotone in their 3-0 win over Trapani.