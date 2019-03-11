Football actions across the world continued with Nigerian stars playing their parts for their respective teams.

A slew of Nigerian players was among the goals-Odion Ighalo, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu among many others.

In this piece, we review the performances of Nigerian players around the world over the weekend.

In England

We start from the most watched league in Nigeria where Wilfred Ndidi was in action for the whole 90 minutes as Leicester City beat Fulham 3-1. Ndidi was a colossus in midfield, tackling and breaking play with an impressive rate.

Nigerian forward Isaac Success made his ninth start in the Premier League after a couple of changes by Watford manager Javi Gracia. Success was lively all through his time on the pitch but Manchester City were too much for Watford and ran out 3-1 winners at the Etihad.

Alex Iwobi was a second-half substitute for Arsenal who got a huge 2-0 win over Manchester United in the fight for a top-four finish. Iwobi only came on in the 77th minute after Arsenal had scored the two goals.

Championship

Still in England but a division lower, Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi suffered a loss with Middlesbrough in their 1-2 home loss to Brentford in the Championship. Mikel was impressive in the game for Middlesbrough from the middle of the park where he created a chance and won 100% of his tackles. Sadly for him, his efforts were not enough.

Nigerian midfielder Semi Ajayi was also in action for his club Rotherham who lost 2-0 away at Sheffield United.

In China

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo netted his first goal of the Chinese Super League (CSL) season and the first for his new club Shanghai Shenhua. His goal wasn’t enough for Shenhua to lose at home 1-2 to Hebei CFFC in their second straight defeat of the season.

Former Super Eagles forward Sone Aluko played the whole 90 minutes for Beijing Renhe who lost 0-1 away at Wuhan Zall.

In Denmark

New Super Eagles invitee striker Paul Onuachu was impressive once again for Midtjylland in their 2-1 win over Hobro on Friday in the Danish Superliga. Onuachu was lively in the game and caused lots of problems for the opposition defence and created four chances in the win for his team.

In Spain

It was a busy weekend for Nigerian players in the Spanish La Liga with three of them in action.

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo played the whole 90 minutes as Leganes lost 0-1 away at Atletico Madrid. The defender had a good game which he ultimately dented by conceding a penalty from where the only goal in the game was scored. Still a good game by the Nigerian.

On Sunday, Samuel Chukwueze was in sublime form for Villarreal who got a morale-boosting 2-0 away at Levante. Chukwueze was hard to contain after coming on in the second half. The young Nigerian forward started the move for the first goal with a fine pass through the Levante defence. With the last kick of the game, he doubled Villarreal’s lead with a stunning curling strike from just outside the box.

His compatriot Moses Simon was in action for Levante was in action all through the game. Playing as a wing-back, the 23-year-old made some good moves in the game and caused problems for Villarreal defence in some moments.

In Switzerland

Nigerian player Blessing Eleke netted his 13th goal of the season for Luzern who beat ST Gallen 3-0 on Sunday in the Swiss Super League.

Former MFM FC striker Stephen Odey saw 80 minutes of action in FC Zurich’s 2-2 draw away at Thun.

In Belgium

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen continued his good form with another goal for Charleroi who beat Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League game on Sunday. Osimhen netted in the 31st minute for Charleroi from the penalty spot to kick start their comeback win.

One of the most in-form Nigerian players Taiwo Awoniyi was one the scoresheet again for Royal Excel Mouscron who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Sint-Truiden. It could have been a defeat if not for Awoniyi who netted the 33rd-minute equaliser for Mouscron.

In France

Having recovered from the trauma of having his mother kidnapped and released, Samuel Kalu made a second-half appearance for Bordeaux who managed a 1-1 draw at AS Monaco.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong could not help Udinese who were thrashed 4-1 away at Juventus who were without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nigerian full-back Ola Aina came off the bench to play a key role in Torino’s 2-1 win away at Frosinone. Aina headed back a cross into the Frosinone box for Andrea Belotti to score Torino’s winner.

Serie B

Going down a division, Super Eagles forward Simy Nwankwo netted a brace for relegation-threatened Crotone who beat Salernitana 2-0.

In Turkey

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses played the full 90 minutes but could not save Fenerbahce who lost 1-2 away at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme was in fine form again for Trabzonspor, scoring their first goal to kickstart their comeback 2-1 home win over Akhisar.

Versatile Shehu Abdullahi played as a right back and defender well for Bursaspor who managed to get a goalless draw away at Ankaragucu.

Rizespor returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home win over Kayserispor thanks to a solid defensive display by Chidozie Awaziem. Two other Nigerians Azubuike Okechukwu and Aminu Umar were also in action for Rizespor.

It was another fantastic performance from Okechukwu who was very lively in midfield and made some key passes.

Umar was also impressive in his 75-minute appearance.