A slew of Nigerian players was in action again for their respective sides all over the world.

From England to Spain and across the continent to South Africa, we review the performances of Nigerian players abroad.

In England

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho was on from the start as Leicester City lost 1-0 at home to his former side Manchester City in a Premier League game. Iheanacho played only the first half and was taken off after he failed to recover from a collision with Ederson which many thought was supposed to be a penalty for Leicester City.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Ederson (PA) PA

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was on from the start as Everton lost 4-3 away at Arsenal. Iwobi was largely unimpressive on the return to his former club.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo made another brief appearance for Manchester United who got a 3-0 home win over Watford in the Premier League.

Championships

Going down a division in England, Semi Ajayi played the whole 90 minutes as West Brom got a 3-0 win away Bristol City on Saturday.

Another Nigerian defender Leon Balogun was in 90-minute action for his side. Balogun was on from start to finish as Wigan beat Millwall 1-0 at home on Saturday.

In Spain

Leganes had Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo in a three-man defence that conceded one goal in a 1-0 loss away at Celta Vigo. Awaziem and Omeruo played the whole 90 minutes of the game.

It was Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo who made an error Getafe to concede the first goal of their 3-0 home loss to Sevilla. Etebo was taken out in the 58th minute of the game with the score at 1-0 at that time.

Samuel Chukwueze was brought in the 64th minute of Villarreal’s 3-1 loss away at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

In France

Nigerian forward Moses Simon shone for Nantes who got a 3-1 win away at Marseille. Leading the line for Nantes, Simon was impressive in the game and was on for all 90 minutes.

Moses Simon (Twitter/Nantes) Twitter

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen grabbed an assist for Lille who got a 3-0 home win over Toulouse in Ligue 1. Osimhen, who played for 90 minutes of the game, intercepted a ball close to the 18-yard box before slotting the ball to Renato Sanches to score Lille’s third.

Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu played the whole 90 minutes as Bordeaux lost 4-3 away at Paris Saint-Germain. Kalu had his moments in the game which was closely contested by Bordeaux.

His compatriot and teammate Josh Maja was brought in as a second-half substitute.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was in action for Udinese who got a 1-1 draw away at Bologna. Troost-Ekong can share the blame of the goal Udinese conceded as he failed to connect with a header in the box before Bologna got their equaliser.

Serie B

Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo was on target for Crotone who beat Pescara 4-1 on Sunday. Nwankwo now has 11 goals so far this season.

In Turkey

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru scored his first goal in his second stint in Turkey and helped Galatasaray to a 3-1 win away at Fenerbahce, their first in 20 years. After missing some chances earlier in the game, the forward scored Galatasaray’s third to seal the win.

In the Netherlands

Belgian-born Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers scored the only goal as Heracles got a 1-0 win over reigning champions Ajax. Dessers scored with a fierce shot inside the box in the 77th minute. He leads the goalscorers’ chart with 15 goals.

Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke was on for 90 minutes as Heerenveen were held to a 2-2 draw by Den Haag.

In Scotland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was on target for Rangers who managed a 2-2 draw away at St Johnson in the Scottish Premiership. Aribo scored in the 71st minute to give Rangers the lead which they could not keep.

In Belgian

Nigerian strikers Paul Onuachu and Stephen Odey were in action for Genk who got a 1-0 win away at Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League. Onuachu was on from the start before he was taken off in the 85th minute. Odey was brought on in the 59th minute.

Nigerian forward David Okereke was in action for Club Brugge who got a 1-0 home win over Charleroi. Okereke was introduced in added times.

In Greece

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye was on the scoresheet for Aris who got a 2-2 draw away at Lamina in the Super League Greece. Ideye netted in the 54th to bring his side level in the game.

Chuba Akpom was a second-half substitute as PAOK lost 1-0 at home to Olympiacos.

In Croatia

Nigerian player Samuel Eduok scored for HNK Hajduk Split in their 6-0 win over HNK Gorica. He scored in the 80th minute to seal the win for his side.

In Russia

Nigerian forward Sylvester Igboun scored for Dynamo Moscow who beat Dinamo Minsk 4-0 away.

In the Czech Republic

Peter Olayinka was in action for Slavia Praha who got a 2-0 home win over SFC Opava in the Czech First League.