The current European football season is gradually winding down and a host of Nigerian players have already tasted glory with their clubs.

Three Nigerian players Henry Onyekuru, Olanrewaju Kayode and Stephen Eze on Wednesday, May 16 won domestic cup titles with their respective clubs.

Cup delight for Onyekuru

In Turkey, Super Eagles star Onyekuru got his hands on the Turkish Cup title after Galatasaray’s 3-1 win over Akhisar at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül Stadyumu Stadium in Sivas.

Onyekuru played the whole 90 minutes of the game to help his side to a win.

The 21-year-old played six out of nine games in Galatasaray Turkish Cup campaign this season and scored twice.

The Turkish Cup title is Onyekuru’s first career trophy and will aim to add the Turkish Super Lig title to his cabinet.

Galatasaray are top of the Super Lig table courtesy of a goal difference as they are level on points with Istanbul Basaksehir with just two games to go.

Cup title for Kayode

There was another cup success for a Nigerian player in Ukraine as Kayode won the Ukraine Cup with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Donetsk thrashed Inhulets in the final played on Wednesday with Kayode coming on as a substitute in the 62nd minute.

He played in just two of Donetsk’s cup games this season.

The Ukraine Cup is Kayode’s fourth career title and his second consecutive Ukrainian Cup trophy following Donetsk's success in 2018. He won the league titles with ASEC Mimosa (Côte d'Ivoire), Maccabi Netanya (Israeli second division) and Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

He also has the chance to add another league title to his name as Shakhtar Donetsk are currently battling in the Ukrainian Premier League Playoff.

Eze gets first title

Nigerian defender Eze played the whole 90 minutes as PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat Botev Plovidv with an own goal to win the Bulgarian Cup final.

Since joining PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv in January 2018, Eze has been a consistent performer for the club and in his second season, he has won a trophy.

Eze played all six of PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv’s cup games this season and impressed in defence as they conceded just one goal. He also scored one goal during his side’s cup run.

PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv’s success in the Bulgarian Cup this season has given the defender his first official career trophy.