Nigerian players continued actions for their respective clubs all over the world, and this past weekend, there was a slew of goalscorers.

We look at the major talking points from the Nigerian players perspective.

1. Josh Maja’s brace

Josh Maja scored two striker's goal for Fulham against Everton (Twitter/Fulham) Twitter

Josh Maja has been yearning to play in the Premier League, and he didn’t disappoint when he got his chance on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Maja scored two goals in Fulham’s surprise 2-0 win away at Everton. It was only Fulham’s third win of the season after 23 games, and the Nigerian striker showed he was the player the Scott Parker side needed.

Maja is a talented player, but he didn’t kick on since he left Sunderland to join French side, Bordeaux. He showed flashes of his brilliance sparingly, but never on a consistent level.

Can he do it this season with Fulham? Only time can tell.

2. Odion Ighalo’s goal in Saudi Arabia

In just his second game for his new club Al-Shabab, Odion Ighalo got on the scoresheet to open his goal account in Saudi Arabia.

Ighalo started from the bench again and entered the game in the 63rd minute. In added time he got his goal. It was a typical Ighalo finish. Fine movement in the box, get the ball and finish past the goalkeeper to round up his side's scoring in a 4-0 win.

3. Moses Simon scores a rare goal in a rare win for his side

After Moses Simon’s fantastic showing at Nantes last season, the club gave him a permanent contract, but sadly the Nigerian has not been able to play at the same level.

Almost everything has gone wrong for Nantes. They are in relegation places and last won a game in early November.

Moses had managed just two league goals before they visited Angers on Sunday. The Nigerian opened the scoring in the game, getting the ball on the right after a quick counter-attack and finishing past the goalkeeper.

It was his first goal since September and only his third of the season. Nantes will need the Nigerian to be anywhere close to the level he was last season for any chance of surviving relegation.

4. Ola Aina impresses

Another Nigeria international impressed in Fulham’s win against Everton. Ola Aina was in top form, playing as a left-back.

He had a solid game on both the defensive and attacking end o the game. He defended well, helped keep things tight at the back and frustrated the likes of James Rodriguez.

In attack, he was fluid and got the assist for his compatriot Maja’s first goal.

5. Napoli win, but Victor Osimhen underwhelms

Victor Osimhen’s troubles in Italy continued Saturday, February 13 with an underwhelming performance.

Osimhen dropped a stinker, but there isn’t much talk about that thanks to Napoli’s win against Juventus; instead, his photo-op was with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon after the game has drawn criticism.

Osimhen’s underwhelming season so far has not been entirely his doing. Injury and COVID-19 have disrupted his season, and there is also how the Napoli team is set up.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side lacks a genuine creator in the middle, and the widemen would prefer to shoot at goal than out in a cross.

This is not drawing up excuses for Osimhen, top players always find a way, and if he is to justify the enormous sum Napoli splashed on him last summer, he has to find a way.

6. Ndidi bosses Liverpool

Wilfred Ndidi had a fantastic game for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday,.

Ndidi had a good day in midfield, dominating the middle and robbing anyone that comes of the ball.

It was a complete performance from the Nigerian who also had an assist.