Another weekend of actions all over the world had Nigerian players doing their parts for their respective clubs.

We review the performances of Nigerian players this weekend.

In England

It was business as usual for Wilfred Ndidi who was at his best again in defensive midfield for Leicester City who got a 2-0 win away at Crystal Palace. Ndidi played 90 minutes of the game as Leicester City moved to third.

On Sunday, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi played the whole 90 minutes as Everton played out a 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Goodison Park. Iwobi didn’t impress much playing from the left of Everton’s attack and gave the ball away for the move that led to Tottenham’s goal.

In Spain

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze came from the bench but could not spur Villarreal to a win at home to Athletico Bilbao. Chukwueze came on in the 63rd minute of the game.

Nigeria international Ramon Azeez was in action all 90 minutes as Granada fell 2-1 at home to Real Sociedad.

In Italy

Super Eagles full-back Ola Aina saw 90 minutes of action as Torino were beaten 1-0 at home by champions Juventus. Aina defended well as a right-back throughout the game.

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong helped Udinese to a 3-1 win away at Genoa on Sunday. Troost-Ekong failed to mark Goran Pandev who found space to exchange pass with a teammate inside Udinese box before firing home the first goal of the game. The Nigerian however defended well for the rest of the game to help is side to an away win.

In France

Young striker Victor Osimhen came on as a substitute for Lille in their 2-1 loss away at Marseille. Osimhen entered the game in the 65th minute.

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon played the whole 90 minutes as Nantes lost 2-0 away at Bordeaux. Simon hit the bar with an effort in one of Nantes’ rare chances in the game.

His compatriot Josh Maja made a second-half appearance for the home side.

In Germany

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins was in action as Paderborn got thrashed 3-0 away at Hoffenheim.

In Turkey

Azubuike Okechukwu was on from the start as his side Istanbul Basaksehir got a goalless draw away at Alanyaspor. The Nigerian midfielder was busy as usual in midfield before he was taken off for Demba Ba in the 89th minute.

Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme failed to make an impact for Trabzonspor who were beaten 1-0 at home by Goztepe.

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was on from the start as Fenerbahce lost 1-0 away at Kayserispor. He was taken off in the second half.

In Belgium

Nigerian striker David Okereke was on the scoresheet again for Club Brugge who thrashed Kortrijk at home 3-0 in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday. Okereke netted in the 69th minute to seal the win for Club Brugge with his seventh goal of the season so far.

In compatriot Imoh Ezekiel game on in the 72nd minute for the visitors.

Two Nigerian strikers Paul Onuachu and Stephen Odey were on from the start but could not score as Genk were beaten 2-0 away at Eupen on Saturday.

While Onuachu played the whole minute, Odey was taken off in the 58th minute.

In Hungary

Nigerian defender Obinna Nwobodo was on the scoresheet for Ujpest who got a 3-2 win over K. Rakoczi FC in the Nemzeti Bajnokság I.Nwobodo scored his side’s third goal in the 49th minute

In Scotland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo came on in the 66th minute for Rangers who beat Hearts 3-0 in the semifinal of the Sottish Cup on Sunday.

In South Africa

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi continued with his good form as he kept out two penalties as Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 4-2 on penalties in Saturday’s 2019 Telkom Knockout quarter-final.

In Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa made a return from injury for Al Nassr who beat Abha 4-0 in the Suadi Pro League on Saturday. It was just his third appearance of the season.