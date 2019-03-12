Wilfred Ndidi and Henry Onyekuru were the leading players in this week’s Pulse Sports’ best XI from all Nigerian players in action over the weekend.

In our extensive coverage of Nigerian players abroad, we put together an XI for Pulse Sports Team of the Weekend.

Goalkeeper

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United/Nigeria)

Appearing on this XI for the first time, Ikechukwu Ezenwa was not even in action over the weekend and makes the list due to unavailability of choices.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper even lost in his last game for Katsina United which was their 0-1 away loss to Rivers United. But it was him that ensured they only lost by a goal with a series of saves in the game.

Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor/Turkey)

Shehu Abdullahi makes this XI again as he continues to make a strong return from injury. The Nigeria international on Saturday played as a right-back and defended well as Bursaspor got a goalless draw away at Ankaragucu in a Turkish Super Lig game.

Chidozie Awaziem (Rizespor/Turkey)

Chidozie Awaziem continued with his good form with his impressive outing for Rizespor who got back to winning ways with a 3-0 home win over Kayserispor. It was a solid individual performance from the 22-year-old.

Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv/Bulgaria)

Nigerian defender Stephen Eze had a good game on Saturday for Lokomotiv Plovdiv who beat Dunav Ruse 4-1. Eze was solid at the back, keeping the Ruse attack at bay in the game.

Ola Aina (Torino/Italy)

Nigerian full-back Ola Aina bounced back from a minor injury to help Torino to a 2-1 win away at Frosinone. Aina got the assist for Torino’s winning goal, heading back a cross into the opposition box for Andrea Belotti to score.

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/England)

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi put in a commanding performance for Leicester City who got Brendan Rodgers his first win as Foxes’ boss. Ndidi was winning and tackling everything in midfield, breaking up play to set Leicester City going in attack in their 3-1 win over Fulham. It was a complete midfield performance.

Azubuike Okechukwu (Rizespor/Turkey)

Although without a goal and assist, Azubuike Okechukwu was impressive for Rizespor who beat Kayserispor in Turkey, He was lively all through, playing some decent passes and making some fine tackles.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Royal Excel Mouscron/Belgium)

Taiwo Awoniyi continued with his fine form for Royal Excel Mouscron by earning them a point in their 1-1 draw at home to Sint-Truiden. He netted in the 33rd minute to bring Mouscron level in the game. That was his seventh goal since he moved to Mouscron in the January transfer window.

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal/Spain)

Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze was in electric form for Villarreal over the weekend, scoring a stunner in their 2-0 win away at Levante. It was goalless when Chukwueze was introduced and he went on to play a key role in their win. He started the move for Villarreal’s first goal with a fine pass inside the Leganes box before curling a shot from just outside the area for a stunning goal.

Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray/Turkey)

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru netted a brace for Galatasaray in their Monday night 5-0 thrashing of Antalyaspor. It was two well-taken goals by Onyekuru who also had an assist in the game. He now has 11 goals this season.

Victor Osimhen (Charleroi/Belgium)

Victor Osimhen was in good form for Charleroi and scored a goal that earned a draw for his side against Stergos Marinos. Aside from his goal, Osimhen was very lively in the game and was included in the Team of the Week in Belgium.