Nigerian Players Abroad: Champions League qualification misery for Super Eagles stars

That was the leading story concerning Nigerian players abroad this weekend.

In England

With Chelsea losing at home to Aston Villa, all Leicester City with Iheanacho and Ndidi in their starting XI needed was to win their home game against Tottenham and qualify for the Champions League.

That would have made this season a hugely successful one for them, almost on par with their Premier League title-winning season of 2016.

But a late second-half capitulation led them to a 4-2 loss to Tottenham from a winning position.

It made a sad end to their Premier League season as they could not capitalize on Chelsea's loss to finish in top-four. Instead, Chelsea, despite losing to Aston Villa on the last day, still finished fourth.

It's a massive disappointment for Iheanacho and Ndidi's Leicester City. The Foxes have failed to finish in the top four for the second consecutive season despite occupying the Champions League spots for most of the season.

In Italy

It was the same with Osimhen's Napoli, who could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Verona on the final game of the Serie A season.

With a win to guarantee a top-four finish and Champions League football, Napoli could not get the job done despite scoring the opening goal.

Osimhen had a hand in that goal, rising high to get his head on a cross. He didn't properly get his head on the cross but caused chaos in the box, giving Amir Rahmani space to score inside the box.

Verona equalized eight minutes later put an end to Napoli's Champions League hopes.

Lifeline for Moses Simon

It hasn't been a good season for Moses Simon at Nantes, but they got a lifeline despite a 2-1 away loss at Montpellier.

Nantes finished in 18th position after the 2020/2021 Ligue 1 season and will have to play a Toulouse in a promotion/relegation playoff.

Davido Okereke wins Belgian league again with Club Brugge

Nigerian forward David Okereke has won the second league title of his career after his side Club Brugge were crowned 2020/2021 Belgian Pro-League winners.

Club Brugge topped the league table after the regular season and the playoff and have won their 17th league title.

Okereke played 28 times in Brugge's successful domestic season and scored four goals.

This is the second title the 23-year-old has scored since he joined Club Brugge in 2019.

He started his career in the lower leagues in Italy, where he played before moving to Belgium.

Dessers scores again

With top scorer Paul Onuachu on the bench all through, Cyriel Dessers continued his fine run to the end of the season with another goal.

Dessers scored Genk's winning goal against Club Brugge from the spot.

The 26-year-old has played second fiddle to Onuachu, but with his compatriot expected to leave Genk after his record-breaking season, Dessers has made strong claims to be the first-choice striker next season.

His goal on Sunday was his third in as many games.

Unknown Abiama powers side to Bundesliga

There will be another Nigerian representation in the Bundesliga next season. Having enjoyed a breakthrough season in German second division with Greuther Fürth, Dickson Abiama put the icing on the cake by powering his side to the Bundesliga.

Abiama grabbed the winner for Fürth in their 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

He scored with a fierce effort that bounced off the goalkeeper from just inside the penalty area.

The win sealed the second position and automatic promotion to the Bundesliga.

It was a good season for the 22-year-old who scored seven goals in Greuther Fürth's successful season in 2. Bundesliga-the second division in Germany.

With his performances this season for Greuther Fürth, Abiama is becoming known at home in Nigeria.

Ighalo on target

Nigerian veteran striker Odion Ighalo was target for Al-Shabab FC in the Saudi Pro League.