A host of Nigerian players were in action for their respective clubs across Europe on Sunday, June 14.

We look at how they fared.

Ideye scores

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye was on the scoresheet for Aris Thessaloniki on Sunday although his 64th-minute goal was just a consolation for his side who suffered a 3-1 loss away at Olympiacos. That was Ideye’s eighth goal of the season.

In Hungary, Nigerian player Obinna Nwobodo scored for Újpest who got a 2-2 away draw at MOL Fehérvár FC. Nwobody scored with a powerful right footed strike which flew into the back of the net. That was his third goal of the season.

In Turkey, Henry Onyekuru endured a frustrating evening as Galatasaray fell 2-0 away at Rizespor. Onyekuru was on from the start but struggled to make any mark in the game before he was taken off in the 77th minute.

It was the same for Kayode Olaranwau who fired blanks as Gaziantep could only manage a 1-1 draw away at Ankaragucu in a Turkish Super Lig game.

In Germany, Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi could only manage about 20 minutes of action as he had to be taken off after suffering a concussion from a head collision. The forward was taken to the hospital where he spent the night.