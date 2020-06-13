A host of Nigerian players were in action for their respective clubs as more games continued in Europe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

We look at how they fared on Thursday night.

Nwakaeme scores

Anthony Nwakaeme scored with a header (Twitter/Trabzonspor) Twitter

In Turkey, Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme scored a goal in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 win over Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig restart on Friday.

Nwakaeme opened the scoring for his side in the 16th minute with a header in the box that beat the goalkeeper.

That was his 11th goal of the season.

Etebo suffers loss with Getafe

Oghenekaro Etebo endured a difficult evening at the Los Carmenes (Twitter/Granada) Twitter

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was on for 90 minutes as Getafe gave up a 1-0 lead in the second half to lose 21 away at Granada.

Etebo was at fault in the two goals Getafe conceded. It was a freekick he conceded just outside the area that led to Granda’s equaliser while he also failed to track Carlos Fernandez who ran up to the box and scored on his second attempt.

Nigerian midfielder Ramon Azeez was on the bench all through the game for Granada.