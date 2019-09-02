It was another weekend of action across the world with a host of Nigerian players playing their parts.

In this piece, we review the performances of Nigerian players abroad over the weekend.

In England

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi made a return from a hamstring injury to feature in Leicester City’s 3-1 home win over Bournemouth. Ndidi had missed Leicester City previous game because a hamstring injury but returned to play the whole 90 minutes at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, August 31.

Nigerian forward Isaac Success was a second-half substitute for Watford who managed to get a 1-1 draw away at Newcastle United.

On Sunday, Alex Iwobi scored in his first Premier League start for Everton in their 3-2 home win over Wolves. Iwobi scored Everton’s second goal of the game for his second for his new club.

Championship

Going down a division in England a couple of Nigerian players were in action in the English Championship.

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo played the full 90 minutes but could not help Stoke City whose poor start to the season continued with a 2-1 loss away at Birmingham.

Semi Ajayi played as a centre back for West Brom who managed a 3-0 home win over Blackburn. Ajayi played the whole 90 minutes of the game.

In Spain

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo played the whole 90 minutes for Leganes who lost 2-1 away at Real Betis on Saturday. Omeruo played as a centre half but could not stop Betis from scoring twice.

Samuel Chukwueze was closely watched by Real Madrid and could not do much in Villarreal’s 2-2 home draw with the Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Former Flying Eagles captain Ramon Azeez came on as a second-half substitute to score Granada’s third goal in their 3-0 away win at Espanyol.

In France

Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu played the whole 90 minutes of Bordeaux’s 1-1 draw away at Lyon. Kalu was cautioned in that game.

Moses Simon grabbed an assist to help Nantes to their only goal which gave them a 1-0 win over Montpellier at home. Simon’s assist was a simple pass to Abdoulaye Toure who scored with a well-placed shot from outside the area.

Victor Osimhen was shut out as Lille got a 2-0 away loss at Stade Reims.

Henry Onyekuru made a late-minute appearance for Monaco who managed a 2-2 draw away at Strasbourg.

In Italy

Super Eagles fullback Ola Aina had a hand in two goals as Torino got an important 3-2 win away at Atalanta.

In Turkey

Nigeria U23 star Azubuike Okechukwu was on from the start as Istanbul Basaksehir got a 2-1 away win at Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, September 1. Okechukwu was taken off in the 74th minute before his side got a late winner.

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme was on from start to finish for Trabzonspor who got a 1-1 draw away at Fenerbahce.

In Serbia

Nigerian player Sadiq Umar scored for Partizan in their 1-1 home draw with Blacka Topola in the Serbian Superliga.

In Norway

Nigerian player Leke James was a second-half substitute for Molde who got a 3-1 away win at Mjondalen in the Eliteserien (Norweigian league).

In Greece

Nigerian player Chuba Akpom scored his first league goal of the season for PAOK Thessaloniki to get a 2-1 win against Panionios in the Superleague Greece. Akpom netted in the 14th minute to give his side the lead.

In Scotland

Newly invited Nigerian player Joe Aribo saw 70 minutes of action for Rangers were lost 2-0 at home to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

His compatriot and teammate Seyi Ojo came on at halftime but could not do much to help his team.

In Germany

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins played the whole 90 minutes in Paderborn’s 1-1 draw away at Wolfsburg.