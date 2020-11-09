A slew of Nigerians players was in action as usual for their respective sides all over the world as club football continued.

From Italy to England and across several countries, we look at how Nigerian players fared with these five talking points.

1. Badly needed goal for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen (Napoli/Instagram) Instagram

There will be a respite for Victor Osimhen after he scored for Napoli on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in their 1-0 win over Bologna in the Serie A.

It wasn’t a particularly fantastic performance from Osimhen but he got his goal, a 23rd-minute header from a cross, to give his side all three points.

The Nigerian has suffered from lack of service at Napoli where all the attacking midfielders around him Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens are more concerned with scoring.

While the lack of creators around him is a genuine excuse for his low goal return, his huge transfer fee does not give him any sympathy. That’s how football works and if he is to continue to get respite, he will have to find ways to come up with goals.

2. Semi Ajayi impresses

It hasn’t been easy for Semi Ajayi in the Premier League where his West Brom side has conceded a league record 17 goals with five loses in eight games. Ajayi has played in seven of those eight games but the leaky defence is not any way on him.

The team is devoid of quality and looks certain to return to the Championship where they are coming from.

Except a ridiculous turn of form happens, all West Brom players including Ajayi have to play for this season is to market themselves as Premier League materials. A performance That’s what Ajayi did against Tottenham on Sunday.

For huge parts of the game, the Nigerian was really good. Breaking up play and defending solidly against some of the best forwards in the Premier League- Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Despite his solid performance, West Brom could not keep a clean sheet as a goalkeeping mistake allowed Kane to score a later winner. But Ajayi did show that he can be of Premier League quality and he has the rest of the season to confirm that.

3. Aaron Samuel promoted in China

He’s only 26, but Aaron Samuel has long lost his way towards any sort of a career at the top level. He is, however, holding on to anything, getting decent wages to play football anywhere he can get a contract.

He has been in China where he popped up in the news recently after helping Changchun Yatai gain promotion to the Chinese top flight.

He played and scored in the game that secured that promotion; a 3-0 win away at Chengdu.

4. Joe Aribo shines again

Joe Aribo (Instagram/Rangers) Instagram

After a small injury lay-off, Joe Aribo has been in -form for Rangers who are currently enjoying a good run of results.

He scored again on Sunday, twice, his second and third goal in three Scottish Premiership to help Rangers to an 8-0 thrashing of Hamilton.

His goals came in the 19th and 36th minutes of the game. Both of his goals came from two deflected shots from inside the area.

5. William Troost-Ekong gets it going in England

William Troost-Ekong has been ever-present in Watford’s lineup since he joined the Championship club in the summer.

He scored his first goal for the Hornets in their 3-2 home win against Coventry.