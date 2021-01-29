Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho is introducing some Nigerian sounds to the Leicester City dressing room.

In a clip shared on his Instagram Stories, Iheanacho is seen dancing to Nigerian Juju musician Shina Peters' sound inside the Leicester City dressing room.

The Shina Peters’ record being played in the video was his late 80s’ hit ‘Shinamania’.

Interestingly, it seems the Nigerian sound was well received in the dressing room, especially from a coaching crew member who is seen dancing.

The video was done after Leicester City ‘s 3-1 away win at Brentford in an FA Cup fourth round game.

Iheanacho was a second-half substitute in that game along with his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi.