Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has smashed all talks of a move this summer as he revealed that he is happy at Leicester City and has no intention of leaving.

As one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, Ndidi has linked with a move to bigger sides like Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 23-year-old, however, has played down any talk of a transfer insisting he is happy at the King Poer Stadium.

"We are doing well and I am enjoying myself here," Ndidi told ESPN.

"I still have a contract with Leicester. I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I am doing okay here, so no need to go anywhere."

Ndidi has been a crucial player for Leicester City who are on the verge of their highest finish in the Premier League since they won the title in 2016.

The Nigeria International has recently been selected as Leicester City’s Most Valuable Player by Sky Sports, a compliment to the fine season he has had.

For the midfielder, however, his good form and that of Leicester City are down to what he calls 'the Brendan Rodgers effect'.

"It's the Brendan Rodgers effect," the 23-year-old also said.

"With him, it is not just about the eleven players and subs. Even the players in the under 23, he carries everybody along.

"So there is always space for anybody to fill in and to play. He is that kind of coach that always believes in the squad and not just one player. The main thing is the squad, the squad comes first.

"That is why we are doing very well because we understand that we must always try our best. Where we are is because we work hard and try to improve all.

"There have been ups and downs, and there are still games after the lockdown and there are more points for us to try and get. For now, we are in a good position."

Ndidi so far this season has played 29 games in all competition for Leicester City and have scored two goals including one against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ndidi said that game made him a better player after he made a mistake that led to Leicester City conceding a goal and then making up for his mistake by scoring an equaliser in the second half.

" I remember the Chelsea game when (Mason) Mount took the ball from me and scored? That day made me a better player,” Ndidi also said.

"The manager and the staff spoke to me. They made me understand what to do better and made me take it as a habit to do certain things. But he encouraged me to continue to play my game.”

This is Ndidi’s fourth season at Leicester City after joining midway into the season in January 2017.

