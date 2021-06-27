RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka close to Premier League move

Steve Dede

Another Nigerian player is on his way to the Premier League.

Frank Onyeka is close to joining Premier League newcomers Brentford (Twitter/FC Midtjylland)
Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka is close to a move to the Premier League after agreeing on terms with newcomers Brentford.

Onyeka, who plays in Denmark with FC Midtjylland, is set to be the first summer signing for the Danish club’s sister club Brentford.

According to Sky Sports, the move is subject to a work permit following positive talks.

A deal between Brentford and FC Midtjylland is a formality to conclude because the same person owns both clubs.

Frank Onyeka has impressed in Denmark and is expected to make a move up (Instagram/Frank Onyeka)
The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has impressed since he started playing with FC Midtjylland’s senior side in 2018.

He won the Danish Superliga title twice with FC Midtjylland with a significant role in the 2020 title win when he was named the Club’s Player of the Year.

In the 2020/2021 season, he played in the Champions League group stage, where he came up against Liverpool.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

