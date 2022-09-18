Nigerian midfielder Ethan Nwaneri becomes the first-ever 15-year-old Premier League player

At 15 years and 181 days old, Anglo-Nigerian midfielder Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history.

Nwaneri was surprisingly named on the Arsenal bench for this game mostly due to injuries to first-team players and manager Mikel Arteta decided to give him the opportunity to make history by coming on as a 90th-minute substitute after the game had been long won.

Nwaneri makes history

Ethan Nwaneri was born on March 21, 2007, making him the first-ever 15-year-old to play a Premier League game.

As a result, the English youth international becomes by far the youngest player in Premier League history, surpassing Harvey Elliott who was 16 years and 30 days old when he made his debut.

Nwaneri is also now the youngest first-team player in Arsenal history, a record previously held by Cesc Fabregas at 16 years, 5 months and 24 days old.

Who is Ethan Nwaneri?

15-year-old Ethan Chidiebere Nwaneri is an English attacking midfielder of Nigerian descent who is currently on the books of Arsenal as a school boy.

The teenager has been training with the Arsenal first team squad for the last few weeks after impressing for the U18s and U21s this season.