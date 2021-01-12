Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has played his first game more than a year after recovering from a long-term injury.

Uzoho has been out with an injury he sustained in during Super Eagles’ friendly game against Brazil which ended 1-1 in October 2019.

Francis Uzoho suffered the long-term injury while on duties for Nigeria in October 2019 (Lionel Ng/Getty Images) Getty Image

More than a year after that injury, the 22-year-old played in APEOL’s 3-0 win over Ermis in a Cypriot First Division game on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

“It has been a very long and hard way back. Happy to wear this shirt for the first time in a league match and I hope it’s the start of many beautiful memories,” the Nigeria international wrote on Instagram.

While he was recovering from injury, the 21-year-old secured a move to Cypriot club APOEL FC on a three-year deal.

Uzoho joined the club from Deportivo La Coruna after three loan stints away from the club.