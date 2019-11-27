The group stage of the 2019/2020 Champions League continued on Tuesday, November 26 with two Nigerian players in action.

Bonaventure and Okereke were both in action as Club Brugge got a 1-1 draw away at Galatasaray in Matchday five of this season’s Champions League.

Bonaventure was on from the start and played from the right side of Club Brugge’s attack.

It wasn’t an evening to remember for him but he did get two chances to score which he failed to take.

He was picked out in a very good area inside the Galatasaray box but he could only manage to shoot straight at the goalkeeper.

He should have scored in the 49th minute after he was picked out in the box again. He dribbled twice to his left foot but his effort was blocked by the sprawling Galatasaray goalkeeper. He was taken off in the 58th minute.

Okereke came on in 77th minute and wasted a fine chance to bring his side level two minutes later. He was picked out in the box and with just the goalkeeper to beat, the Nigerian curled his effort off target.

Despite the miss, he impressed in the game and brought momentum to Club Brugge. He troubled the Galatasaray defence with his hold-up play, pace and intensity.