Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi has sealed another loan move away from parent club Liverpool, this time to German side Mainz.

Awoniyi has been with Liverpool since 2015 and has been on loan at five clubs since that time.

With still no way into the Liverpool first team, the 22-year-old has been shipped out to another club on loan.

According to Liverpool, the loan move to Mainz is subject to a completed medical and international clearance.

“The striker will remain with Jürgen Klopp’s former club for the duration of the 2019-20 campaign after the transfer was agreed on Tuesday,” Liverpool said in a statement on their website.

“We have agreed a deal to sign Taiwo Awoniyi on loan from Liverpool this season, subject to international clearance and a medical,” Mainz also said in a statement on Twitter.

Since his move to Liverpool, the former Golden Eaglets striker has since enjoyed loan stints with FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron (twice) and KAA Gent.

If the loan move goes through, Awoniyi will become the third Nigerian player to play for Mainz after Leon Balogun and Anthony Ujah.