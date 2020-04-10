Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi has resumed training with his German club Mainz amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Awoniyi plays in Germany where authorities allowed clubs to go back in training after an enforced break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The 22-year-old is one of the players in the Bundesliga who has resumed training with his club and he is impressed with the tight biosafety measures and strict conditions that have been made available for them.

“The Germans have always been professional and the training has been more like passing drills,” the player who is on loan from Liverpool told Omasports.

“We are keeping social distance, nobody is touching the other and everything is under strict conditions. The monitoring is strict, and those drills don’t need contacts.

Taiwo Awoniyi says nobody is touching another person as players practise social distancing in training (Instagram/Taiwo Awoniyi) Instagram

“It feels good because we all can feel the ball again, and everyone can be safe at the end, which is the most important for us.

“Everyone has been indoor for a while and it's the same everywhere in the world. We have to follow the instructions we are given. From my team, the way everything is being conducted has shown how Germans are and professional they are as a club.

“It was a good training session for everyone. I can’t believe we can play football without contact.”

The former Nigeria youth international could see himself play behind closed doors in the Bundesliga as officials are proposing that the league resumes in May and end the 2020 season in June.

It has not been a fine season for Awoniyi in Germany where he is yet to score in six games.