Nigerian forward Fred Onyedinma is set for a big season in England, but who is he?

Growing up in London, he played in tournaments in the area with Alex Iwobi and Liverpool’s Joe Gomez.

His football education started in 2008 in Milwall, the club he joined at the age of 12, and he grew through the ranks to make his senior debut.

He progressed well with Millwall, played there for several years and also in between loan stints at Wycombe Wanderers.

A former sprinter, Onyedinma is blessed with pace and good technical skills, which made him often dangerous from the wings.

After several years honing his skills in England’s second, third and fourth division, the 24-year-old is primed to have a big season.

He was decent last season with Wycome Wanderers, scoring five goals 46 games, and it was clear they were going to be able to hold on to the Nigerian after they got relegated.

With Luton Town, the club he joined from Wanderers, the forward is expected to raise his game and deliver good numbers.

He couldn’t have hoped for a better start than what happened on Saturday, August 7, 2021, when he scored a goal and made two assists in Luton Town’s 3-0 win over Peterborough.

He was a constant threat for the 82 minutes he played in that game.

He left his marker with his pace and nimble feet several times and delivered good final balls that led to two goals.

The first was from the right with a simple cross, while the second was from the left. He used his pace to progress the ball before crossing into the path of the scorer.

He got his goal in the 71st minute. The Nigerian has been included in the English Championship Team of the Week for his performance.

He was so good on Saturday. Is that what we should expect from him this season? Why not. He has the necessary skill to be that guy.

He’s fast, a good dribbler, cross and with his goal in the game, he seems to now know what to get in good positions in the box.