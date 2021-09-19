RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis scores as Watford win the Premier League

Steve Dede

Dennis had a good afternoon in a Saturday Premier League game.

Emmanuel Dennis scored his second Premier League goal of the season (Instagram/Watford)
Emmanuel Dennis scored his second Premier League goal of the season (Instagram/Watford)

There isn’t anything Emmanuel Dennis does exceptionally well as a forward; he isn’t a fantastic dribbler to be that winger/forward type of player and isn’t clinical enough to that No.9 leading the line.

But what he does have, is a perfect blend of energy and pace that make him suitable for any role in the front three.

Although he started on the left side of the attack for Watford on Saturday, September 18, 2021, the 23-year-old drifted into the box several times to trouble the Norwich defence.

He was hard to contain in the first half; he got a shot on target early on when he cut into this right foot for an effort that went straight to the goalkeeper.

In the 17th minute, he opened the scoring the game, drifting inside the box again to head in a cross from the right for his second Premier League goals of the season.

Norwich equalised before halftime only for Ismaila Sarr to score a second-half brace for Watford to win 3-1.

William Troost-Ekong played the whole 90 minutes of the game (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)
William Troost-Ekong played the whole 90 minutes of the game (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)

Dennis' compatriot William Troost-Ekong was on for 90 minutes with only a mistake in defence.

It wasn't an individual error but it was costly; the defender and his centre-back partner Craig Cathcart switched off and allowed Teemu Pukki to get on a ball over the top and ran uncheck before finishing past the goalkeeper.

Midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo came on late in the game as a substitute.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

