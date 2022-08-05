Beerschot, Kashima Antlers confirm deal for Nigerian striker

Both clubs confirmed the deal via their official website and social media accounts on Friday.

The clubs have refused to disclose the length of the deal as Eleke is expected to put pen to paper after he passes his medical with Antlers in Japan.

"We are pleased to inform you that we have reached a basic agreement between the clubs regarding the permanent transfer of Blessing Eleke from K Beerschot VA (Belgium)," Antlers said in a statement on its website.

"In the future, the official contract is scheduled to be signed after the medical check in Japan," the statement added.

Eleke's brief

Eleke spent the 2021/22 season at Turkish club Genclerbirligi SK where he played 24 matches and scored seven (7) goals.

He joined Beerschot from FC Luzern for €1.5m in the summer of 2020. Eleke has also played for Gorica, Olimpija Ljubljana and Ashod.