Belgian club K Beerschot VA has confirmed an agreement with Japanese club Kashima Antlers for Nigerian forward Blessing Eleke.
Beerschot, Kashima Antlers confirm deal for Nigerian striker
The Nigerian forward will swap the Belgian second division for the Japanese first division following his move to Kashima Antlers and his Belgian club has thanked him for his time at the club and wished him success at Antlers.
Both clubs confirmed the deal via their official website and social media accounts on Friday.
The clubs have refused to disclose the length of the deal as Eleke is expected to put pen to paper after he passes his medical with Antlers in Japan.
"We are pleased to inform you that we have reached a basic agreement between the clubs regarding the permanent transfer of Blessing Eleke from K Beerschot VA (Belgium)," Antlers said in a statement on its website.
"In the future, the official contract is scheduled to be signed after the medical check in Japan," the statement added.
Eleke's brief
Eleke spent the 2021/22 season at Turkish club Genclerbirligi SK where he played 24 matches and scored seven (7) goals.
He joined Beerschot from FC Luzern for €1.5m in the summer of 2020. Eleke has also played for Gorica, Olimpija Ljubljana and Ashod.
Eleke will wear shirt number 19 at Kashima Antlers in the new season.
More from category
-
Beerschot, Kashima Antlers confirm deal for Nigerian striker
-
'I'm trying to be great as Okocha' - Alex Iwobi
-
What teams will make the 2022/23 Premier League top 4?