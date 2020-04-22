As lockdown continues in most parts of the world, Nike has introduced the Living Room Cup to encourage people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Fulfilling the athlete’s natural desire for competition, Nike’s Living Room Cup is a variety of mini-workout challenges measured against the personal bests of Nike pro athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In Nike’s Living Room Cup, an athlete does a workout and encourages people to do the same challenge in their respective homes. To compete, Players share their results on their Instagram profiles using the hashtags #playinside and #thelivingroomcup.

The Living Room Cup which is in its third week has had the likes of Nigerian footballers William Troost-Ekong, Asisat Oshoala and Kenneth Omeruo joining superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo to exercise in their living room.

Troost-Ekong, Oshoala and Omeruo took on the challenge initiated by Manchester City player Leroy Sane who did 100 Side Steps in the third week of the Living Room Cup.

At their respective homes, the Nigeria internationals did 106 Side Steps and then nominated other players.

Football star Ronaldo did the first edition of the Living Room Cup with a 45-second exercise. After seeing millions of fans join him in the challenge, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner then nominated Bebe Vio a Paralympic Italian fencer

Vio is a force of positivity and an athlete inspires everyone with her story. After a quadruple amputation, she refused to let anything get in her path and came back stronger.

For the second week of the Living Room Cup, Vio did the Full Body Finisher which takes a strong core to make it through to the finish line.

Nike is doing its best to help people exercise at home during the lockdown. To encourage staying at home to help flatten the curve of the spread of the coronavirus, Nike Master Trainers are leading a free, live-streamed Nike Training Club Community workout on the Nike Youtube channel everyday Saturday morning.

The workouts are suitable for small spaces and all levels of fitness.