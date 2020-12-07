Football actions continued across Europe and all over the world with several Nigerian players involved for their respective sides.

From England to Portugal and Belgium where a Nigerian player is tearing up the league, we have five talking points from the weekend performances of Nigerian players abroad this weekend.

1. Paul Onuachu can’t stop scoring

Paul Onuachuis on fire! The Nigerian striker netted a brace for Genk in their 4-2 home win over Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

For the two goals, Onuachu showed good striker’s instinct with his positioning, which allowed him to score with just a simple finish on both occasions.

It’s been a good season so far for the 25-year-old who now has 14 league goals. No player in the whole of Europe has more league goals that the Nigerian striker.

Also in the game, his fellow compatriot Cyril Dessers came on for him and added a fourth goal for Genk which sealed their win on Sunday.

Dessers has four goals in the league so far this season.

2. Alex Iwobi now a right-back

For three consecutive games, Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi has been deployed as a right-back in Everton’s set up, and he hasn’t done that poorly.

In Everton’s 1-1 draw at Turf Moore against Burnley, he did good work on the right side again. Playing as a wing-back, the Nigerian defended his line well, made fine transitions in attack and put in some fine crosses.

After failing to convince Carlo Ancelotti in several positions, it seems the Everton manager has found the best position for Iwobi but will the Nigerian player be contended with that?

3. Taiwo Awoniyi on target

Taiwo Awoniyi scored a rare goal in Germany (FC Union Berlin) Twitter

Taiwo Awoniyi still hasn’t kicked on. In his seventh loan stint away from parent club Liverpool and his second in Germany, Awoniyi has still not managed any consistency his career requires at this stage.

The talent is there, though. The forward showed it with a goal on Friday, December, 4 for Union Berlin who lost 3-1 away at Hertha.

With a fast left-footed finish, he beat the goalkeeper to open the scoring in the game. He will need to do that more to get in the frame for a Super Eagles call-up.

4. Zaidu Sanusi is one of Nigeria’s best players at the moment

Zaidu Sanusi is now among the elites in Nigerian football (Twitter/Porto) Twitter

Zaidu Sanusi is looking legit. Since he joined Porto at the beginning of the season, Sanusi has grown in bounds to become one of Nigeria’s best players. Not just defenders but players.

He has a regular fixture for Porto and on Saturday scored in their 3-2 home win over Tondela. It was a simple finish after he got in the box to get on a pass.

Despite his goal and the fine season he’s having, he was also guilty of some sloppy defending in the game.

He was nowhere to be found when Tondela broke through on a counter for their equaliser and also failed to defend well for the visitor’s second goal.

Fortunately for him, those moments were not that decisive as Porto later scored twice to grab all three points.

5. Junior Ajayi wins treble in Egypt

Junior Ajayi’s success in Egypt continued on Saturday as Al Ahly beat El Gaish in a penalty shootout to win the Egyptian Cup title.

The Nigerian did not play in that game but the Egyptian Cup has now been added to the plethora of trophies he has won in Egypt.

The cup title also completes a treble for the Egyptian giants who also won the Egyptian Premier League and CAF Champions League title this season.

The forward has now won nine titles with Al Ahly.