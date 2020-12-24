Nigerian footballer Sylvester Igboun has revealed that he has gotten himself a new mansion.

Igboun who plays in Russia for Dynamo Moscow took to his Instagram to share a video of his new mansion.

"Thank you Jesus on this beautiful home," he wrote on the caption.

The former Nigeria international has also had a house party to celebrate the new purchase.

The new mansion is one of Igboun's properties in Lagos. He has a couple of houses in Lekki area of Lagos and some other investments in Agege, the suburb of Lagos where he grew up.

The 30-year-old has been making money from professional football since 2010 when he first moved to Denmark to play for Midtjylland.

Since 2015, he has been playing in Russia.

The forward has only six caps for Nigeria's Super Eagles after he made his debut in October 2015 in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.