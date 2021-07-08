Nigerian footballer Kelvin Igweani killed by the UK police after murdering his neighbour

Igweani, a fitness enthusiast and aspiring footballer, has dominated the news following his killing by police in the UK.

According to the police, the 24-year-old was killed after responding to an ongoing disturbance at a property in Denmead, Milton Keynes.

After forcing their way inside, police say they discovered the body of another man that Igweani had allegedly killed.

According to the police, the man had gone to the property to enquire about a child being held captive inside also by Igweani.

When police got into the property, Igweani got aggressive towards the officers and barricaded himself in the main bedroom with the child, who could be heard crying.

Igweani was later Tasered and shot four times before he was dead at the scene.

At an inquest on his death and that of the man found in his property, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, from Thames Valley Police major crime unit, said Mr Igweani was suspected of murdering the man.

Igweani had also allegedly held a female and a young child captive, but they fled before the police arrived.

The female’s call for help drew the attention of people who called 999 while the man who was found dead had gone to help.

The Nigerian media have covered Igweani’s death due to his ties to Nigeria. It is not known where he was born, but it is easy to tell that he is of Nigerian descent from his name.

On his Instagram page, he also has the Nigerian flag on it.