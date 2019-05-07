Abdullahi had been on a period of rest after a couple of heart test by AS Roma in March 2018 but he has now decided to retire after medical advice.

The 21-year-old will, however, continue to work with the club in a non-playing role as he honours his contract.

AS Roma, according to several reports are also exploring the idea of keeping him after his contract as a scout or ambassador for the club.

Abdullahi started his career at Abuja Football College before moving to Italy to join Spezia in the summer of 2013.

He then joined Roma Primavera, s squad of players aged between 15 and 19 in July 2015 and went on to make 22 appearances.

He was part of their 2015-16 title-winning Primavera squad and played in the UEFA Youth League.

He was promoted to Roma’s first team in 2017 but never got to play for the club’s senior side, going away on loan to Serie B with Perugia.

The full-back was once given a call-up to the Super Eagles for a friendly game against Senegal in March 2018 but could not honour it after sustaining an injury.