Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose has been included in the Team of the Week by the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) following his fine performance for Livingston in their 1-0 home win over Ross County on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Ambrose was solid in the heart of the defence and played all 90 minutes of the game to help Livingston to their first win of the season.

“Started in his natural position for the first time this season and excelled as Livingston defeated Ross County on Saturday,” SPFL wrote in their review of the 31-year-old’s defender.

“In addition to his defensive duties, Ambrose’s range of passing was a major plus for the West Lothian side in their 1-0 triumph.”

The game against Ross County was Ambrose's fifth appearance for Livingston in the league.