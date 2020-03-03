Nigerian coach Emmanuel Amuneke has denied reports that he has been sacked by Egyptian club Misr-Makasa, revealing that he has been moved to a new role as director of academies.

Amuneke’s denial came following reports that he had been sacked as coach of Misr El-Makasa after just 28 days in charge.

El-Makasa have already announced Ehab Galal as head coach and Amunke has clarified that he was sacked but simply evolved into a new role.

“I’m still with the team, there is no sack involved as reported because Makkasa is a massive group and the past year has seen them trying to create projects across the continent,” Amuneke told BBC Sport.

“When I was still working in Tanzania, they came to the country to discuss with the government about investing in the east African country. They plan to invest in Tanzania, Mali and possibly in Nigeria in the future.

“We’ve been discussing about the academies, we are still looking at the contractual options because this is a long-term project and I wouldn’t want it to affect any other coaching opportunities.”

In the three games Amunke oversaw as the head coach, El-Makasa got two 1-1 draws and a 1-0 loss to Tala’ea El Gaish in the Egyptian Cup.

El-Makasa are currently 16th in the Egyptian Premier League and now neck-deep in relegation battles.

According to Amuneke, a new coach was hired because he would not be able to combine his new role with coaching.

“The decision to bring in a new coach is only logical because accepting to work on this big project means it will be difficult for me to combine both roles,” the 49-year-old also said.

“We’ll see how things pan out but I am still here working with Makkhasa.”

A former Nigeria international, Amunke has coached in Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.