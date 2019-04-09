It has been confirmed that Chukwu a former Super Eagles captain and coach needs N17.9m ($50, 000) to foot the medical bills for prostate cancer.

The 68-year-old has had some help from the Enugu State Government who donated N1.5m for his leg surgery as the prostate cancer had affected his leg.

The N17.9m needed is for a round trip to the United States for surgery, surgery medication and general after-surgery care.

N1.5m ($4305) has been raised from a GoFundMe account set up for him and Otedola has now offered to foot the remaining bill.

According to TheCable, billionaire businessman Otedola wants to do it as a ‘token of support to a great Nigerian who served his country to the best of his ability’.

A defender in his playing days, Chukwu captained the Super Eagles of Nigeria to their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980.

Known to have a huge frame, Chukwu is seen in recent photos looking very frail.

It was Benson Ezeomeogo Ejindu, a patron of Enugu Rangers, that raised the awareness of the situation of the Super Eagles legend.

Ejindu in his Facebook post revealed that the N17.9m is needed for Chukwu’s round trip to the United States, surgery medication and general after-surgery care.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have also waded in help the former Nigeria international as President Amaju Pinnick has directed his vice Seyi Akinwunmi to swiftly act on the issue.

Nicknamed 'Chairman' for his physical dominance and authority he exuded in defence, Chukwu was also captain of Enugu Rangers and led them the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup title in 1977.

He started his coaching career in Lebanon in the mid-1990s and was appointed coach of the Super Eagles in 2013, leading Nigeria to a third-place finish at AFCON 2004