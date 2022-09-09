Nigerian champions Bayelsa Queens 'in soup', gets tough Women Champions League group

The Nigerian champions who will make their debut appearance in Morocco, are also slated to battle Egyptian side Wadi Degla, and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier from the UNIFAC zone.

Queens qualified for the eight-team tournament by winning the WAFU-B zonal championship in Ivory Coast last weekend.

Road to the Women's Champions League

They emerged as Nigeria's champions at the NWFL Super Six last June, booking their place at the sub-regional qualifying phase alongside Togolese side Athlete Ladies, Ghanian club Darkoa Ampem and Burkina Faso’s USFA.

The four-time Nigerian champions then won their qualifying group above Darkoa via goal difference and advanced to the semi-final where they defeated the Beninoise side, Espoir Ladies 6-0.

In the final, Bayelsa Queens proved too strong for Darkoa, whipping three unreplied goals into their net to clinch the trophy and a place in the Champions League group stages.

In Group A of the Women's Champions League, Morocco’s Asfar Club, Tanzania’s Simba Club, Zambia’s Green Buffaloes, and Liberia’s Determine will slug it out for two spots to the semi-finals.

CAF

The competition begins on October 31 and lasts through November 13 in Morocco.

Nigeria teams in continental action

Meanwhile, male Nigerian club sides Rivers United, Plateau United, Remo Stars and Kwara United will kick off their qualifying campaigns for places in the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup this weekend.

On Saturday, Nigerian champions Rivers United will welcome Liberian side Watanga FC while Plateau United will travel to Gabon to face ASO Stade Mandji.