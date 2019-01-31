The Nigerian team to the concluded 2019 Lagos World Para Powerlifting Invitational Championships finished first as the conclusion of the tournament on Wednesday, January 30.

The tournament was held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos and the Nigerian team dominated from start to finish.

The tournament finished with Nigeria’s Para Powerlifting team winning all the gold medals.

In the 28 events held in the tournament, there were several medals available and the Nigerian team won 50 of the medals.

They grabbed 28 Gold, 15 Silver, and 7 Bronze for their efforts to continue their dominance of the sport.

Other medals winners were Cote d’ Ivoire and Cameroon with three bronze medals while Ghana also added two bronze medals.

In a report by NAN, Feyisetan Are head coach of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting team stated that he is proud of the achievements of the team and expected a resounding victory.

He said, “I am happy with what my athletes have been able to achieve on home soil, they all performed excellently well.

“I remember that sometimes last year, i vowed that we are going to host and win this competition and I thank God that it has come to reality.

“I must say that the future of powerlifting in Nigeria is bright, the upcoming athletes really proved their worth in the championships and we will continue to nurture them to stardom.

“We have world class equipment to train them and we will expose them to more international competitions.”

The victory at Championships comes after they won several medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.