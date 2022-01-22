Nigeria draws Ghana, Mane faces Salah in final 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria will seek to make their seventh appearance at the global football Mundial while Ghana will be hoping to qualify for only the fourth time in their history as both West giants resume their rivalry.

In other fixtures for the final round of African qualifiers for the World Cup, Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will go head-to-head as Senegal and Egypt fight for a place in Qatar.

This means that only one of the star forwards would be present at the World Cup with only one group containing Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal) or Mohamed Elneny, Ahmed Hegazi, or Trezeguet (Egypt) making it to the World Cup finals.

Soon-to-be deposed African champions Algeria will also square off against AFCON hosts Cameroon while Morocco battles the Democratic Republic of Congo for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the last qualifying fixture, Mali would take on Tunisia as the West Africans hope to make it to the World Cup finals for the first time in their history.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures (CAF)

Nigeria Vs. Ghana

Senegal Vs. Egypt

Algeria Vs. Cameroon

Morocco Vs. DR Congo

Tunisia Vs. Mali

The final round of the World Cup qualifiers will take a two-legged home and away format with both matches to be played between March 23 and 29. The exact dates and kick-off times are yet to be set.

Ghana will be at home for the first-leg of the fixture being the lower-ranked side with Nigeria playing the second-leg at home.