The Super Eagles of Nigeria will the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a friendly game at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday, June 8.

The friendly game serves as a warmup for both teams who will be competing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been camped in Asaba since Sunday, June 2 ahead of the game while Zimbabwe arrived in Nigeria on Thursday, June 6.

Time of game

The game will kick off at 5 pm at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Where to watch

The friendly game will be live on SuperSport on Saturday. It is yet to be confirmed the SuperSport channel it will air.