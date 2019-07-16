It’s not a game that either team would have wanted to play, but they have to now after they both lost in the semi-finals.

Nigeria fell to Algeria 2-1 on Sunday, July 14 while Tunisia lost 1-0 to Senegal earlier that day to get themselves to face off in the losers’ final.

AFP

Time to game

The game which will be played at the Al-Salam Stadium Cairo will kick off at 8pm.

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport 7 and 10 on all DStv packages, and SuperSport Select 2 and 4 on GOtv Max and Plus packages. Fans in Nigeria can also see the game on the terrestrial channels of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

As it has been all through AFCON 2019, fans in sub-Saharan Africa can see the game on SuperSport Those interested in watching the Super Eagles in Canada can see the game on beIN Sports Canada(English) and beIN Sports Espanol (Spanish).

In South Africa, SABC and SuperSport have the right to air the AFCON 2019 on TV while Eurosport UK will broadcast the game in UK/Ireland.

In the US, beIN Sports USA (English) and beIN Sports Espanol (Spanish) will broadcast AFCON 2019.

For streaming

Fans can get SuperSport on DSTV Live website and applications.

In Canada, beIN Sports connect will broadcast the game online and mobile. Fubo Canada and DAZN Canada will also broadcast the games.