The Loser' final they call it as the game is between both semi-final losers.

Starting XI

Super Eagles boss Gernot has made just two changes to his starting XI from the semi-final defeat to Algeria.

Francis Uzoho starts in goal while Ola Aina comes in for Chidozie Awaziem who is on a suspension.

Updates

2:00mins: Goal for Nigeria. Odion Ighalo pounces on a defensive mistake by the Tunisians to score an early goal for Nigeria.

11:00min: Musa plays in Ighalo in the box but the striker's cross is cleared.

18mins: Tunisia with a free kick in a dangerous area but it goes wide for a goal kick.

26: mins Ndidi's effort from outside the area goes over the bar.