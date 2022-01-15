Nigeria vs Sudan: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will seek to be the fifth team to secure their place in the Round-of-16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they face the Falcons of Sudan at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Saturday.

Austin Eguavoen's men have an impressive opening victory over Egypt to build on and should have enough quality and confidence to see off the North Africans without a fuss.

Picking up a point against Guinea-Bissau in their first game, Sudan has presumably hit their peak in this year's tournament with Egypt to follow after Saturday's date with the Nigerians.

Form and Head-to-Head

The Super Eagles are on an impressive run of four matches unbeaten, with their last loss coming away to the Central African Republic in October 2021. Since then, they have won three games and drawn one, conceding only once in the process.

AFP

In contrast, Sudan are winless in their last five matches (actually stretching to 10 games). The Falcons of Jediane last won against South Africa (2-0) in March 2021. Since that victory, they have lost six and drawn four of their matches, conceding 22 goals and scoring only five.

Both sides have met fourteen times in all competitions with the Super Eagles winning eight times against the Sudanese' two victories and four drawn matches.

At AFCON finals, both sides have played eight matches with Nigeria winning four of those, drawing twice and losing twice.

Date, Kick-off time, and Venue

The Nigeria Vs Sudan game is scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 15 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua by 5 pm Nigerian time.

Team News and Possible Line-ups

Eguavoen will be confident of fielding his first-choice centre-back pairing with the return to training of Kenneth Omeruo after the Leganes defender suffered a knock in the victory against the Egyptians.

Pulse Nigeria

That leaves the 56-year-old manager able to rely on the same Starting XI from Matchday 1 as they face the Jediane Falcons of Sudan.

Sudan's coach Burhan Tia is also expected to go with the same starting eleven that secured a goalless draw against Guinea-Bissau in their opening match.

Nigeria Possible Starting XI: Maduka Okoye; Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi; Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Simon Moses; Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Sudan Possible Starting XI: Ali Abu-Eshrein; Mustafa Elfadni, Salaheldin Nemer, Mustafa Mohammed, Mazin Mohamedein; Gumaa Abas, Walieldin Khidir, Mohamed Alrashed Mahamoud, Abdelrazig Omer; Yasin Hamed, Mohammed Abdel-Rahman.

Prediction

Following an impressive opening day victory over tournament favourites Egypt, it is hard to see anything but another victory for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Sudan.