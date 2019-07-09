The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Wednesday, July 10 continue their quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title as they face South Africa in the quarterfinals of AFCON 2019.

Nigeria reached the quarterfinals after a 3-2 win over Cameroon on Saturday, July 6 and will face South Africa who dumped out host Egypt.

Time of game

The quarter-final clash which will be played at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo Egypt will kick off at 8 pm, Nigerian time.

AFP

Where to watch

As it has been all through AFCON 2019, fans in sub-Saharan Africa can see the game on SuperSport and Nigerians can also watch on the terrestrial channels of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Those interested in watching the Super Eagles in Canada can see the game on beIN Sports Canada(English) and beIN Sports Espanol (Spanish).

In South Africa, SABC and SuperSport have the right to air the AFCON 2019 on TV while Eurosport UK will broadcast the game in UK/Ireland.

In the US, beIN Sports USA (English) and beIN Sports Espanol (Spanish) will broadcast AFCON 2019.

For streaming

Fans can get SuperSport on DSTV Live website and applications.

In Canada, beIN Sports connect will broadcast the game online and mobile. Fubo Canada and DAZN Canada will also broadcast the games.