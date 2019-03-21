The AFCON 2019 qualifier is a dead-rubber game as the Super Eagles of Nigeria have since clinched qualification for the tournament that will hold in June in Egypt.

The Super Eagles clinched qualification for 2019 AFCON with the 1-1 draw away at South Africa in matchday five of the qualifiers. The one point the Super Eagles got from that game guaranteed them a top-two finish in Group E which qualifies them for a spot in Egypt 2019.

Time of game

The game which will be played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba will kick off at 4 pm.

Where to watch

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have released their broadcast partners for matchday six of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers and SuperSport is the official broadcaster in sub-saharan Africa including Nigeria.

Fans in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa can watch the game on SuperSport.

For viewers in France, the game will be on beIN Sports 4MAX, beIN Sports 4 in USA/Canada, beIN Sports 1 in Asia, beIN Sports 1 (D) in Australia, Fox Sports 4 in the Netherlands and DAZN in Italy.