The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Cape Verde’s officials for the final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Seychelles.

Experienced referee Fabricio Duarte will be the center referee in charge when the Super Eagles return to action against Seychelles.

Duarte will be supported in his officiating duties by compatriots Jose Carlos Alexandre Pins Mendes will be the Assistant Referee and while Delgado Fernandes Wilson Jorge will be the second Assistant Referee.

Duarte is an experienced referee on the continent who has taken charge of several continental assignments by CAF such as world cup qualifiers, as well as CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup game.

The Super Eagles have already sealed a place at the upcoming AFCON tournament when they played out a draw with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their last encounter.

Seychelles however, cannot qualify for the competition as the other qualification spot for the competition will be decided between Libya and South Africa.

The game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Seychelles will hold at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, Delta State scheduled for Friday, March 22.

After the game against Seychelles, the Super Eagles will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in an international friendly scheduled for the same stadium on Tuesday, March 27.