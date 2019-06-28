With progress to the round of 16 already guaranteed, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Sunday, June 30 take on Madagascar in their last group game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After two wins in their first two games, the Super Eagles will be looking to secure top spot in Group B by avoiding a loss.

They come up against a Madagascar side that are yet to lose a game at AFCON 2019 and who are looking to get a result for a place in the round of 16.

CAF

Time of game

The game at the Alexandria Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt will be played at 5 pm Nigerian time.

Where to watch

Fans in sub Saharan Africa can see the game on SuperSport and Nigerians can also watch on the terrestrial channels of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Those interested in watching the Super Eagles in Canada can see the game on beIN Sports Canada(English) and beIN Sports Espanol (Spanish).

In South Africa, SABC and SuperSport have the right to air the AFCON 2019 on TV while Eurosport UK will broadcast the game in UK/Ireland.

In the US, beIN Sports USA (English) and beIN Sports Espanol (Spanish) will broadcast AFCON 2019.

For streaming

Fans can get SuperSport on DSTV Live website and applications.

In Canada, beIN Sports connect will broadcast the game online and mobile. Fubo Canada and DAZN Canada will also broadcast the games.