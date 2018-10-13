Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria vs Libya : Super Eagles not bothered about rain

Gernot Rohr says Super Eagles not bothered if it rains against Libya

Gernot Rohr has given his take on if the Super Eagles have what it takes to overcome possible weather challenges.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play The Super Eagles take on Libya in a must win game (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated he is not bothered if it rains during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash between Nigeria and Libya.

The raining conditions have intensified after the summer is several parts of the countries and there have been fears that the weather prediction for the Super Eagles game against Libya forecasts heavy downpour.

Rohr, however, does not see this as a major problem as he continues preparing his side for the all-important clash.

Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017 play Rohr is optimistic the Super Eagles can cope with the weather against Libya (AFP/File)

 

In an interview session, Rohr stated that his players are foreign professionals and have what it takes to perform in unfavourable conditions.

According to a report by Complete sports Rohr said, "We have a lot of European players, only one is playing in Nigeria. They are used to playing in this type of condition. This training pitch is okay, the same with the Main bowl." 

The German tactician also had words of praise for the Akwa Ibom state government who reduced price tickets for the encounter and welcoming the Super Eagles back to Town.

Libya national team play The Super Eagles need maximum points at home to stand a chance against Libya (Naija Li)

He said, "I want to thank the Governor of Akwa Ibom, His Excellency Emmanuel Udom for receiving us again.”

He also revealed the reason why the game had to be moved from Kaduna where the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) wanted.

He said, "We were supposed to play in Kaduna, the pitch wasn't ready and CAF didn't approve it."

"We are really very happy to be here in Uyo. It's now our home. We have a good feeling here with the Stadium and the people. This happiness is what I want to see in the game against Libya on Saturday.”

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles have a difficult clash against Libya (NFF)

 

Rohr also stated that he is less concerned that Adel Amrouche quit his role as the head coach of Libya as the team poses a threat to the qualification campaign.

He said, “His (Amrouche) exit has not changed anything. We have seen the team on video. They played very well against South Africa and during the World Cup qualifiers as well. The team still have the same players.

play Rohr is not bothered that Adel Amrouche was sacked before the clash (Kawowo Sports)

 

 “The coach can be changed, but the assistants are still there with the same set of players. It’s not going to be an easy game because of this. Sometimes its even difficult when a new coach comes in."

Nigeris vs Libya Time

The game between the Mediterranean Knight of Libya and the Super Eagles of Nigeria will take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday, October 13 4 PM Nigerian time.

