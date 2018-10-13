Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria Vs Libya Live: Follow minute by minute update

Nigeria Vs Libya Live: Follow minute by minute update of AFCON 2019 qualifier

Follow this page for everything happening in Nigeria Vs Libya game.

Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Uyo.

Nigeria head into the game after a 3-0 win over Seychelles, bouncing back from an opening day home defeat to South Africa.

Nigeria are now in the third position in Group E with Libya and South Africa ahead.

Read information on where to watch and also read the preview here.

Super Eagles starting XI

Super Eagles starting XI against Libya play

Super Eagles starting XI against Libya

(NFF)

 

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has handed Jamilu Collins a starting slot in the squad to face Libya on Saturday.

Francis Uzoho is in goal, with William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun in defence. Shehu Abdullahi returns as to the starting XI,

Wilfred Ndidi is in defensive midfield, Oghenakaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi are also in midfield. Samuel Kalu, Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo start upfront.

Uzoho, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Abdullahi, Collins, Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi, Musa, Kalu, Ighalo.

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

