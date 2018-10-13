Nigeria Vs Libya Live: Follow minute by minute update of AFCON 2019 qualifier

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Uyo.

Nigeria head into the game after a 3-0 win over Seychelles, bouncing back from an opening day home defeat to South Africa.

Nigeria are now in the third position in Group E with Libya and South Africa ahead.

Super Eagles starting XI

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has handed Jamilu Collins a starting slot in the squad to face Libya on Saturday.

Francis Uzoho is in goal, with William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun in defence. Shehu Abdullahi returns as to the starting XI,

Wilfred Ndidi is in defensive midfield, Oghenakaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi are also in midfield. Samuel Kalu, Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo start upfront.

Uzoho, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Abdullahi, Collins, Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi, Musa, Kalu, Ighalo.