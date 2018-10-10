Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria Vs Libya: How Super Eagles spent Tuesday in camp

A recap of how the Super Eagles did in camp on Tuesday ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Libya.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play Nigeria Vs Libya: How Super Eagles spent Tuesday in camp (Twitter/John Ogu)

Tuesday, October 9 was Day 2 of the Super Eagles camp in Uyo ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host Libya in Matchday 3 of AFCON 2019 qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Ahead of the clash, 22 players are in camp as at midnight Tuesday with only Odion Ighalo and Brian Idowu yet to arrive.

How they spent Tuesday in camp

Alex Iwobi play The likes of Alex Iwobi arrived in Uyo on Tuesday ahead of the clash against Libya (Complete Sports)
 

With only a few players at the Super Eagles base, it was a quiet morning at the Le Meridien Ibom Golf Resort in Uyo.

The likes of William Troost-Ekong was seen out and about the hotel after breakfast.

Camp lit up later on Tuesday morning with the arrivals of Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina and Samuel Kalu.

Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo, Henry Onyekuru, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Francis Uzoho later arrived in camp in the afternoon to take the number of players available to 22.

Training session

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has stated that Nigerian overrate the Super Eagles after the country crashed of the2018 FIFA World Cup. play A training session opened to the media was cancelled last minute for a session at an indoor-gym of the hotel (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
 

An open training session scheduled for 5 pm at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo was cancelled at the last minute for a gym session at the indoor gym of the Le Meridien Ibom Golf.

The change was announced last minute on Twitter.

Training venue change. Today’s training session now holds at the gym and premises of Ibom Hotel. We regret whatever inconveniences this change may have caused the media and our fans who had planned to watch the open session at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium,” the tweet read.

After the gym session, the players went back to their rooms before dinner at about 8 pm.

Nigeria face Libya in Game three of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers after a win and a loss in their first two games. 

The Super Eagles are third in Group E of the qualifiers with Libya and South Africa on top.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

X
