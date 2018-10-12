Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria vs Libya: Ahmed Musa to continue Super Eagles goals

Ahmed Musa ready to continue goalscoring form against Libya

Ahmed Musa wants to replicate his consistency in finding the back of the net when the Super Eagles face Libya.

  • Published:
Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa eyes another goal for the Super Eagles against Libya (TosinSports)

Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa has stated that he is ready to continue his good goalscoring form when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash.

The doubleheader encounter between Nigeria and Libya is expected to predict the possibility of the two countries progressing to the tournament scheduled for Cameroon as there will only be two group games left to play.

Libya national team play The Super Eagles will have to beat a Libya team that are top of the group (Naija Li)

 

Musa who has been in good form for his club in Saudi Arabia is hopeful to continue finding the back of the net.

The 25-year-old was on target as the Super Eagles beat Seychelles 3-0 and Musa wants to repeat his goalscoring heroics against Libya.

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa is expected to lead the Super Eagles in the absence of Mikel Obi (TosinSports)

 

Musa made his intentions known in a report by the Vanguard where he revealed that the game against Libya will be special but very difficult.

He said, “I’m ready to play on Saturday.

Ahmed Musa play Ahme Musa has been in good goalscoring form for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia (AlNassr)

“I would like to repeat what happened in the game against Seychelles, and if I can score that would be good, but what matters is that we win the match at home to Libya. It’s a special game.”

The Super Eagles take on Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday, September 13 before travelling to Tunisia for the second leg which will be played on Tuesday, October 16.

