Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa has stated that he is ready to continue his good goalscoring form when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash.

The doubleheader encounter between Nigeria and Libya is expected to predict the possibility of the two countries progressing to the tournament scheduled for Cameroon as there will only be two group games left to play.

Musa who has been in good form for his club in Saudi Arabia is hopeful to continue finding the back of the net.

The 25-year-old was on target as the Super Eagles beat Seychelles 3-0 and Musa wants to repeat his goalscoring heroics against Libya.

Musa made his intentions known in a report by the Vanguard where he revealed that the game against Libya will be special but very difficult.

He said, “I’m ready to play on Saturday.

“I would like to repeat what happened in the game against Seychelles, and if I can score that would be good, but what matters is that we win the match at home to Libya. It’s a special game.”