Nigeria vs Libya AFCON qualifier get reduced tickets

2019 AFCON qualifiers Akwa Ibom government reduces ticket price for Super Eagles clash

The Akwa Ibom government have made an effort to ensure maximum attendance when Nigeria host Libya.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play The Super Eagles players will have their fans in attendance against Libya (NFF)

The Akwa Ibom government has announced that reduction in the prices of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

The Libyans are top of group E after just two matchday games with the double header clash important to both countries hopes of qualifying of the tournament which will be hosted in Cameroon.

Abrahim aleyat and kalu-orji play The Super Eagles vs Libya clash is important to the hopes of qualification (Supersport)

 

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has called on supporters of the team to wear the green and white to support the team and the Akwa Ibom government is making efforts to have a full capacity stadium.

According to reports the ticket prices have been reduced to ensure maximum attendance from the supporters.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles are third in group E after two games (Getty Images)

The tickets have been slashed by 50% , therefore the popular stands which is for an initial amount of 1000 Naira will now be purchased for 500 Naira.

While the VIP stand which is for an initial amount of 2000 Naira will now go out for 1000 Naira only.

Libya national team play Libya recorded a draw an away draw to South Africa in their last outing (Naija Li)

The tactic used by the Akwa Ibom government is similar to what the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) did when they announced that they have reduced tickets for their fixture against Nigeria scheduled for November at the legendary FNB Stadium.

The move by the Akwa Ibom government is expected to see the 30,000 capacity Godswill Akpabio International Stadium full when the Super Eagles take on Libya in the first leg of the double header scheduled for Saturday, October 13.

